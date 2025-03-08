Davis Selected Advisers Sells 1,420 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Davis Selected Advisers lowered its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned 0.06% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $8,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,935,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,020 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,987,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,232,000 after buying an additional 1,015,351 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 783.3% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,107,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,507,000 after buying an additional 981,872 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 12.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,225,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,780,000 after buying an additional 937,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 553.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 378,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,543,000 after acquiring an additional 320,805 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,924. This represents a 24.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMH. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.47.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average is $37.23. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $436.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.02 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 23.86%. Research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

