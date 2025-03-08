Davis Selected Advisers Lowers Stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Davis Selected Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,901 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned 0.42% of Clear Secure worth $15,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YOU. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YOU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Clear Secure Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.37. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.33.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Featured Articles

