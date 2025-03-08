Davis Selected Advisers Has $346.59 Million Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Davis Selected Advisers trimmed its position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,246,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,899 shares during the period. Solventum makes up approximately 2.0% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Davis Selected Advisers owned 3.04% of Solventum worth $346,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Solventum by 373.6% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 47,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Solventum by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Solventum by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 32,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Solventum by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,107,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,818,000 after purchasing an additional 185,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the 4th quarter worth about $1,876,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.86.

NYSE SOLV opened at $77.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.65 and a 200-day moving average of $70.55. Solventum Co. has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

