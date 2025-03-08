Davis Selected Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,170,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $51,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Collier Financial purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3,883.2% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 545,936 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $314.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.68.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

