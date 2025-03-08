Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL) Shares Acquired by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,129,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 36.71% of Davis Select Financial ETF worth $81,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:DFNL opened at $39.30 on Friday. Davis Select Financial ETF has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $42.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.64.

The Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Financials index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global financial sector stocks. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital. DFNL was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

