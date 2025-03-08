David D. Smith Purchases 30,296 Shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) Chairman David D. Smith bought 30,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $426,870.64. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 728,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,271,412.74. The trade was a 4.34 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sinclair Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $956.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.50. Sinclair, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 63.89% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sinclair, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sinclair

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. Sinclair’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,605,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair during the 3rd quarter worth about $822,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sinclair by 378.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 42,887 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Sinclair by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 31,015 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sinclair by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBGI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sinclair in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sinclair from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Sinclair from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

