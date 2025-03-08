David B. Kaplan Sells 69,526 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) insider David B. Kaplan sold 69,526 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.99, for a total transaction of $11,192,990.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,009.26. The trade was a 69.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ares Management Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ARES opened at $155.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $125.23 and a 12 month high of $200.49. The company has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 76.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.91.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 11.35%. Research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 183.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $381,365,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $335,858,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 4,557.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $230,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,807,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,329,530,000 after acquiring an additional 907,757 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,109,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,258,519,000 after acquiring an additional 807,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $224.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $166.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ares Management

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.