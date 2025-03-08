Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 349 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 67,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,092,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $6,124,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 268.6% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International
In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Honeywell International Price Performance
HON stock opened at $214.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.76 and a 200-day moving average of $216.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.75 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.
Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Honeywell International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.
About Honeywell International
Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.
