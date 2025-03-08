Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 349 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 67,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,092,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $6,124,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 268.6% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $214.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.76 and a 200-day moving average of $216.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.75 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.