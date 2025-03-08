CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.45, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $38.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 10.96%.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CTMX opened at $0.66 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.02.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

