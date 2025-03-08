CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CVV stock opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.33. CVD Equipment has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $6.35.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVV. AMH Equity Ltd raised its holdings in CVD Equipment by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 665,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 18,157 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CVD Equipment by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVD Equipment by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 71,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CVD Equipment by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,657 shares during the period. 31.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.