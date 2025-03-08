CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Short Interest Down 12.6% in February

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the January 31st total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 805,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

CVB Financial stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.22.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 29.32%. Research analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CVB Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVB Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVB Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 26,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 19,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

