Cullinan Therapeutics’ (CGEM) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $38.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

Get Cullinan Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CGEM

Cullinan Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $8.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.71. The company has a market capitalization of $509.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of -0.12. Cullinan Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $30.19.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullinan Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Cullinan Therapeutics news, insider Jeffrey Alan Jones sold 4,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $41,754.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,618.92. This trade represents a 2.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $53,547.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,261.60. This represents a 4.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,006 shares of company stock valued at $395,604 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullinan Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 97.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.