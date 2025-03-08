CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Acquired Rep. Greg Landsman

Representative Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) recently bought shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD). In a filing disclosed on March 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in CrowdStrike stock on February 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (1)” account.

Representative Greg Landsman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Arista Investors (OTCMKTS:ARINA) on 2/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 2/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) on 12/19/2024.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock traded down $14.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $333.50. 6,865,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,898,156. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $455.59. The firm has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.93, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $506.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,459,423.38. This represents a 4.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,009.14. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,387,254. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $1,111,542,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 379.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,286,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,678 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 25.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,161 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1,655.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 755,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,021,000 after acquiring an additional 712,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $237,375,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Landsman

Greg Landsman (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Landsman (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Greg Landsman was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and lives in Mt. Washington, Ohio. Landsman earned a B.A. in economics and political science from Ohio University and an M.A. in theological studies, religion, and public policy from Harvard University in 2004. His career experience includes working as the executive director of The Strive Partnership with the KnowledgeWorks Foundation and the director of the Ohio Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

