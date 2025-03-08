CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank cut its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,661 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in CRH were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on CRH in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.45.

CRH Trading Down 1.5 %

CRH opened at $97.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $110.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.77.

CRH Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

