Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG) and Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Financial Review

Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG) and Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cosmos Group and Zurich Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosmos Group N/A N/A -78.39% Zurich Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Cosmos Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosmos Group $620,000.00 0.74 -$77.34 million N/A N/A Zurich Insurance Group $59.51 billion 1.68 $4.35 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Cosmos Group and Zurich Insurance Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Zurich Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cosmos Group.

Risk and Volatility

Cosmos Group has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zurich Insurance Group has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cosmos Group and Zurich Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosmos Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Zurich Insurance Group 2 1 1 0 1.75

Summary

Zurich Insurance Group beats Cosmos Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cosmos Group

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. focuses on the physical artworks and collectibles business in Hong Kong and internationally. It operates online platform to sell and distribute the arts and collectibles to end-users with the use of blockchain technologies and minting tokens. The company is based in Singapore.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments. It offers car and motor, home, travel, general liability, life and critical illness, and other insurance products; and saving and investment, and pension and retirement planning products. The company also provides property, casualty, energy and engineering lines, and marine; commercial management liability, financial institutions, and professional indemnity; and cyber, accident and health, and credit lines and surety insurance products, as well as and non-claims and ancillary services to the farmers exchanges. In addition, it offers employee benefit insurance products; and climate resilience, risk engineering, captive, and cyber resilience, as well as climate risk assessment and reinsurance services. The company serves individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations. It sells its products through agents, brokers, and bank distribution channels. Zurich Insurance Group AG was founded in 1872 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

