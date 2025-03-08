Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Up 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.45. 1,015,668 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,207,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.51. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Constellium by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 823,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,387,000 after buying an additional 111,390 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Constellium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Constellium by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,395,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,693,000 after purchasing an additional 364,423 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Constellium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Constellium by 476.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 278,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

