Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4,985.00 and last traded at C$4,985.80, with a volume of 22215 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4,867.66.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSU shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,800.00 to C$4,900.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$4,250.00 to C$4,550.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,800.00 to C$5,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,500.00 to C$4,800.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Constellation Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$4,875.00.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.353 per share. This represents a $5.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is currently 13.02%.
Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company that develops and customizes software for public- and private-sector markets. The firm acquires, manages, and builds vertical-specific businesses. Its operations are organized in two segments: Public Sector and Private Sector. The portfolio companies serve various markets including communications, credit unions, beverage distribution, tour operators, auto clubs, textiles and apparel, hospitality, and community care.
