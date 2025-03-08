Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stake Lifted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 22.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 18.9% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 5th Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $186.64 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 108.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, January 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.24.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director William T. Giles purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

