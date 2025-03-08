Comparing Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) and Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGCD)

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report) and Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGCD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fission Uranium and Augusta Gold”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fission Uranium N/A N/A -$6.61 million ($0.01) -50.43 Augusta Gold N/A N/A N/A ($0.12) -6.74

Fission Uranium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Augusta Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Fission Uranium has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Augusta Gold has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fission Uranium and Augusta Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fission Uranium 0 1 1 0 2.50 Augusta Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00

Fission Uranium currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 296.59%. Given Fission Uranium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fission Uranium is more favorable than Augusta Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Fission Uranium and Augusta Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fission Uranium N/A -2.10% -2.08% Augusta Gold N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fission Uranium beats Augusta Gold on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

