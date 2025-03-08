Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.08 and last traded at $22.04, with a volume of 146402 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

Separately, UBS Group cut Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.37.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

