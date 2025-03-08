Clearmind Medicine (CMND) & The Competition Financial Review

Profitability

This table compares Clearmind Medicine and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearmind Medicine N/A -129.21% -61.15% Clearmind Medicine Competitors -3,409.82% -235.83% -32.89%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.1% of Clearmind Medicine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Clearmind Medicine has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearmind Medicine’s competitors have a beta of 3.74, suggesting that their average share price is 274% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clearmind Medicine N/A -$5.26 million -0.57 Clearmind Medicine Competitors $9.94 billion $135.23 million -8.67

This table compares Clearmind Medicine and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Clearmind Medicine’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Clearmind Medicine. Clearmind Medicine is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Clearmind Medicine competitors beat Clearmind Medicine on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Clearmind Medicine Company Profile

Clearmind Medicine Inc., a clinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat under-served health problems in Canada and internationally. It develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, mental health disorder, binge drinking, obesity and metabolic disorder, and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, and other addiction and binge behaviors. The company also develops MEAI compound which is in IND-enabling study for the treatment of alcohol use disorder; and is in pre-clinical study for treatment of obesity, weight loss, metabolic disorder, and addiction. In addition, it has a collaboration with SciSparc Ltd. to conduct a study evaluating the companies combination treatment for obesity and metabolic syndrome; and with Yissum Research Development Company of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem for the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to treat mental disorders. The company was formerly known as Cyntar Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Clearmind Medicine Inc. in March 2021. Clearmind Medicine Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

