Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Guggenheim increased their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of CPK opened at $130.37 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52 week low of $98.32 and a 52 week high of $134.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.74 and a 200-day moving average of $122.71.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.04). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

