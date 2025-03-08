Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

CHMI has been the subject of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. The company has a market cap of $113.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a positive return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.78%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHMI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the third quarter valued at $665,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 22.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 265,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 49,600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 7.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 23,947 shares in the last quarter. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

