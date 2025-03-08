Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) Insider Sells £113,896.75 in Stock

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Ellard sold 27,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.36), for a total transaction of £113,896.75 ($147,210.48).

Chemring Group Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of LON:CHG opened at GBX 409 ($5.29) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 339.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 357.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.42. The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 500.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.68. Chemring Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 297.50 ($3.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 430.50 ($5.56).

Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX 15.70 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Chemring Group had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 0.88%. Equities analysts predict that Chemring Group PLC will post 24.8815166 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemring Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a GBX 5.20 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This is an increase from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 857.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.07) price objective on shares of Chemring Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 429.50 ($5.55).

Chemring Group Company Profile

We are a specialist manufacturing and technology business creating market-leading innovative solutions to meet our customers’ complex needs.

Using our extensive science and engineering expertise, we turn ideas into reality, designing and developing critical solutions that protect and safeguard in unpredictable environments in today’s increasingly unstable world.

We achieve this by innovating at every stage of the value chain, from research and development (“R&D”) through to design, manufacture and in-service support, working closely with our customers to deliver products, services and solutions for mission-critical success.

Our customer base spans national defence organisations, security and law enforcement agencies, as well as commercial markets such as space and transport.

