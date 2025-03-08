Chatham Capital Group Inc. Raises Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,157,000 after purchasing an additional 98,363,977 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,204,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710,766 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,198,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238,361 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,156,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,639,000 after purchasing an additional 304,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,862 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.60. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

