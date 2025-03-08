Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ (CNTA) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CNTA. TD Cowen started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of CNTA stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 21.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $16.10.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, CTO Tia L. Bush sold 17,813 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $320,634.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 147,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,070. The trade was a 10.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 5,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $99,950.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,640.25. This trade represents a 7.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 359,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,017,106. Company insiders own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,414.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

