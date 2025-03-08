CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0207 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, March 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th.
Shares of NYSE CX opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.49.
CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CEMEX will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.
