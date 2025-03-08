CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

CEL-SCI Stock Performance

NYSE:CVM opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72. CEL-SCI has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $26.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 191,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares during the period. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CEL-SCI in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CEL-SCI by 9.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 53,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

