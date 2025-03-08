Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Trading Down 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.05 and last traded at $21.40. 208,288 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 459,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences Stock Down 1.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Castle Biosciences

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $566.02 million, a P/E ratio of 101.06 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $221,613.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 9,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $265,375.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,155.08. This trade represents a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,799 shares of company stock valued at $824,289 over the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 54.4% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,889.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.