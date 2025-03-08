Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.63 and last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 42341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

CARS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cars.com from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Cars.com from $21.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cars.com from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

The firm has a market cap of $784.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average is $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Cars.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 55,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cars.com by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

