Capital Management Corp VA Buys New Stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 223,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,000. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 0.57% of PRA Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PRA Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,657,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,896,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,607,000 after buying an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 42,656 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in PRA Group by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 41,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at $753,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.61. The company has a market capitalization of $785.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.64. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $28.64.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $293.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.81 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

