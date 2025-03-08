Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 4508 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.65.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CFX

Canfor Pulp Products Trading Up 4.3 %

About Canfor Pulp Products

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.27, a P/E/G ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.33.

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc produces and sells northern bleached softwood kraft pulp, or NBSK pulp and paper. The company also generates and sells electricity from biomass out of its pulp plants in Western Canada. The firm organizes itself into two segments based on product: pulp and paper. The pulp segment generates most of the revenue.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.