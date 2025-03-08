Candriam S.C.A. Acquires 112,880 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 109.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,124 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,880 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 487.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of FCX stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The company has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

