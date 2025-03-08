Camden National Bank Reduces Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Camden National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises approximately 1.5% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $10,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,734,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,630,000 after purchasing an additional 59,008 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,507,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,542,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,875,000 after acquiring an additional 85,882 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,210,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,461,000 after purchasing an additional 32,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.3% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 822,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,704,000 after purchasing an additional 166,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $220.47 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $265.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.66.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.40.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $288,412.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,592.94. This represents a 21.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,901 shares of company stock worth $1,059,757 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

