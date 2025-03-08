Camden National Bank Lowers Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Camden National Bank reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 871,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,280,000 after purchasing an additional 92,115 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $497.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.69 and a twelve month high of $545.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.49.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.23.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

