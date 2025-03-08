Camden National Bank Boosts Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,199 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 22.0% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 246,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 49,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IAU stock opened at $54.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.72. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

