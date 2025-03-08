Camden National Bank Acquires 1,400 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 64,096 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 19,220 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 46,210 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 155,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 74.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.74.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

