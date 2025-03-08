Callan Family Office LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2025

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUXFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,533 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,974,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,482,045,000 after acquiring an additional 437,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,277,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,358,464,000 after acquiring an additional 333,004 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,779,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,928,339,000 after buying an additional 7,015,375 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,149,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,476,967,000 after buying an additional 7,598,146 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,916,777 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,087,406,000 after buying an additional 154,093 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.0 %

SBUX stock opened at $106.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.04. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUXGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.