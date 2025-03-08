Callan Family Office LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,533 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,974,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,482,045,000 after acquiring an additional 437,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,277,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,358,464,000 after acquiring an additional 333,004 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,779,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,928,339,000 after buying an additional 7,015,375 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,149,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,476,967,000 after buying an additional 7,598,146 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,916,777 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,087,406,000 after buying an additional 154,093 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX stock opened at $106.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.04. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

