Callan Family Office LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,948,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,518,637,000 after purchasing an additional 119,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,656,005,000 after acquiring an additional 61,799 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,069,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,554,540,000 after acquiring an additional 487,025 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $633,469,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,139,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,289,000 after acquiring an additional 81,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.58.

Synopsys Stock Up 1.2 %

Synopsys stock opened at $450.88 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $429.77 and a twelve month high of $624.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $501.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $512.34. The company has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total transaction of $5,270,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,890,077.50. This represents a 13.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,774.60. This represents a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.