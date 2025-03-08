Callan Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 530.8% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on GEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $374.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Marathon Capitl raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $471.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.83.

GE Vernova Stock Down 1.5 %

GEV opened at $288.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $360.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.83. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $447.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.