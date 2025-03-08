Callan Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 53,476 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,225,134 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,085,253,000 after purchasing an additional 280,258 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in BHP Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,603,624 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $348,041,000 after buying an additional 642,765 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,434,417 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,092,000 after buying an additional 129,908 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 503.6% during the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 921,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,245,000 after buying an additional 768,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,086 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,271,000 after acquiring an additional 55,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of BHP opened at $50.17 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.92. The company has a market cap of $127.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.95.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

