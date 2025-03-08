Callan Family Office LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $85.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 447.74, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $125.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.91.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 483,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $36,047,351.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,681,933.04. This represents a 73.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 416,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $30,858,651.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,908.64. This trade represents a 99.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,435,838 shares of company stock valued at $107,260,889 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.79.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

