Callan Family Office LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Callan Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 586.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,579 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 434.1% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ROST stock opened at $135.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.49. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.53 and a 1 year high of $163.60.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Citigroup downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $168.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

