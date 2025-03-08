Callan Family Office LLC Acquires New Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TM. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

TM has been the topic of several research reports. CLSA downgraded Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of TM stock opened at $190.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $256.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $159.04 and a 52-week high of $255.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.23 and its 200 day moving average is $180.48.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

