Callan Family Office LLC Acquires 445 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Callan Family Office LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 135.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 18.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,483 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 592.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total transaction of $568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,500. The trade was a 76.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,620.28 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,728.97 and a 52 week high of $3,636.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,365.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,229.56.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.11 by ($0.82). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,700.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,500.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,750.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,646.62.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

