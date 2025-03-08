BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Receives $127.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on BWXT. Maxim Group raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $99.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.30. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.73.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $746.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.16 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. Analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Insider Transactions at BWX Technologies

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $4,900,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,436,613.20. This represents a 17.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $624,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,520.18. The trade was a 65.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,734,145. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

