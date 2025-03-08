Burren Capital Advisors Ltd Takes Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Burren Capital Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 79,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000. Albertsons Companies comprises 7.6% of Burren Capital Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,841,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887,688 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 22.8% during the third quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 8,546,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,946,000 after buying an additional 1,585,899 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,170,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,033,000 after buying an additional 1,239,978 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $23,678,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 973.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 1,190,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,246 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

ACI opened at $21.46 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50.

Albertsons Companies Increases Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.82 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 44.70%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ACI shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.21.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

