Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target Cut to C$15.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:HOM.U opened at C$12.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$420.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.52, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$10.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.48.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.0467 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.56%.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

