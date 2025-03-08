Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Brookfield in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Brookfield Stock Down 0.9 %

BN stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $38.18 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $85.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.66 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.69.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.