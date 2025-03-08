Brokerages Set YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Price Target at $39.16

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.16.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 0.4 %

Institutional Trading of YPF Sociedad Anónima

Shares of YPF opened at $33.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $47.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,570 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Free Report

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.